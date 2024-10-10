Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

