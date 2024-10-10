Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.02.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.37%.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
