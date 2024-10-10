Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.61. Organovo has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.05.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organovo will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Organovo Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 929,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.46% of Organovo as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

