Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.61. Organovo has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.05.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organovo will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
