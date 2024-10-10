StockNews.com Upgrades Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) to “Hold”

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.56.

ATO stock opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $105.44 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.06.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,472,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,314,641,000 after buying an additional 127,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,608 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,243,000 after acquiring an additional 83,661 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,550,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,521,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,506,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

