TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.58 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
