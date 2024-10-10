TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.58 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

About TherapeuticsMD

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,282 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 5.52% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

