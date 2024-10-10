Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

HTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of HTH opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.13. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $566,009.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 544,979 shares in the company, valued at $17,978,857.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,393,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,918,000 after buying an additional 153,697 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 43.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 116,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 35,017 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

