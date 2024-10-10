Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

ATGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

ATGE stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $80.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

