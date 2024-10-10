Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

QUAD opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $275.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $634.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.70 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $850,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,118,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 8,613.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Further Reading

