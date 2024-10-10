Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

VGR opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $371.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 252.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

