StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.31 on Thursday. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.13.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 261.43% and a negative net margin of 187.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in DURECT by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 48.2% in the first quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 250,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

