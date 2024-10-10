Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Escalade Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ESCA opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.22. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.60.
Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.53 million for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Escalade will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Escalade
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
