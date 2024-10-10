Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.22. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.53 million for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Escalade will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Escalade by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

