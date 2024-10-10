Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNTX. Northland Capmk downgraded Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.80 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Manitex International in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Manitex International stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Equities analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Manitex International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the second quarter worth about $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Manitex International by 20.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Manitex International by 2,049.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

