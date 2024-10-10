StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

ONCT stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,948.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.