McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
McEwen Mining Stock Performance
McEwen Mining stock opened at C$13.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.72. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.05 and a twelve month high of C$17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company has a market cap of C$704.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.45.
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than McEwen Mining
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.