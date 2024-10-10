McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

McEwen Mining stock opened at C$13.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.72. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.05 and a twelve month high of C$17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company has a market cap of C$704.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.45.

McEwen Mining ( TSE:MUX ) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.06). McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 46.63%. The business had revenue of C$64.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.14 million.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

