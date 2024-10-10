Comparing SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -52.07% -48.25% SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -56.13% -48.80%

Volatility & Risk

Immunovant has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

47.1% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Immunovant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Immunovant and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 0 11 0 3.00 SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Immunovant presently has a consensus target price of $49.73, indicating a potential upside of 65.65%. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $68.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.97%. Given SpringWorks Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SpringWorks Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunovant.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immunovant and SpringWorks Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$259.34 million ($1.90) -15.80 SpringWorks Therapeutics $86.19 million 26.65 -$325.10 million ($5.14) -6.03

Immunovant has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SpringWorks Therapeutics. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpringWorks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Immunovant beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer. The company is also involved in the development of mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN); mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and mirdametinib in monotherapy and combination approaches to treat other genetically defined solid tumors, including Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric and young adult patients with low-grade gliomas. In addition, it develops Brimarafenib (BGB-3245), an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline LLC; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of the TEA Domain; and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

