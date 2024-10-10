Analysts Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Target Price at $70.20

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

APLS opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,003,000 after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after purchasing an additional 677,098 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,401,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after buying an additional 452,753 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 885,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 271,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 821,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

