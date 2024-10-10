Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Increased by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hasbro in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.61%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 77.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 351.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 95.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

