Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Commercial Metals Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

