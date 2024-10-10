FY2024 EPS Estimates for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Lifted by Roth Capital

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) – Roth Capital raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

NYSE:MUX opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.21. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.44.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

