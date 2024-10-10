Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Cut by William Blair

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSM. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

MSM opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,086.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 442.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

