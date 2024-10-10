Roth Capital Comments on MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.17.

TSE MAG opened at C$20.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.34. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$20.91.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

