Luda Technology Group Prices IPO at $4.00 Per Share (LUD)

Luda Technology Group (LUD) plans to raise $10 million in an initial public offering on the week of October 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,500,000 shares at $4.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Luda Technology Group generated $51.4 million in revenue and $3 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $90 million.

Revere Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Luda Technology Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a manufacturer and trader of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and fittings products.(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Our history began with Luda HK which was incorporated in Hong Kong in 2004 and is principally engaged in the trading of steel flanges and fittings. In 2005, the Companyâ€™s business expanded further upstream when Luda PRC was set up to commence the manufacturing of flanges and fittings with self-ownedÂ factory in China. We have established an operation history of over 20 years. We are principally engaged in (i) the manufacture and sale of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and fittings products; and (ii) trading of steel pipes, valves, and other steel tubing products. We are headquartered in Hong Kong with manufacturing base in Taian City, Shandong Province of the PRC. Our sales network comprises customers from China, South America, Australia, Europe, Asia (excluding China) and North America and our customers comprise manufacturers and traders from the chemical, petrochemical, maritime and manufacturing industries. (Note: Luda Technology Group filed an F-1/A dated Sept.20, 2024, disclosing the terms for its IPO: 2.5 million shares at $4.00 to raise $10.0 million.) “.

Luda Technology Group was founded in 2004 and has 159 employees. The company is located at Unit H, 13/F, Kaiser Estate Phase 2 47-53 Man Yue Street Hung Hom, Kowloon Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852 2994 8774 or on the web at http://www.ludahk.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Luda Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luda Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.