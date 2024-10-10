Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 26,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 103,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Piraeus Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

