Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.88. 5,508 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

