Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.
Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services. It operates through Mobile, Fixed Broadband, Infrastructure, Digital, and Others segments. The company provides mobile services and other services, such as provision of interconnect services, sale of devices, pay television transmission, and broadband services; and telecommunication infrastructure and related services.
