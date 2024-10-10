ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.55. 72,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 50,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

