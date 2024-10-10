PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Shares Down 21.1% – Here’s What Happened

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 1,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

PAID Trading Down 21.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.

PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter.

About PAID

PAID, Inc develops a line of software as a service (SaaS) based business services to provide businesses with a streamlined experience for website creation, online sales, payment collection, and shipping all in one platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Client Services, Merchant Processing Services, Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services, and Corporate Operations.

