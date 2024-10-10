Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Shares Down 32.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Free Report) were down 32.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317 which is in Phase I clinical trials, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

