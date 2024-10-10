Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.95 and last traded at $31.95. 1,033 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

