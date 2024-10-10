Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.69. 2,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 29,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Fairfax India Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

