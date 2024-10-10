BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 13,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 149,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

BT Group Trading Up 4.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

