HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 99,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24,712% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Company Profile

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated 5 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,403 megawatts.

