Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $233.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.19. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,093 shares in the company, valued at $18,106,760.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $6,867,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 28.6% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

