Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNC

Greencore Group Stock Up 0.8 %

About Greencore Group

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 197.60 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £888.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,974.03, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 74.35 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 199.80 ($2.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 180.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.18.

(Get Free Report)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.