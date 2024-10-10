Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Greencore Group Stock Up 0.8 %
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
