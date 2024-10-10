FY2026 Earnings Estimate for McKesson Co. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of McKesson in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $35.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $36.03. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.07 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s FY2028 earnings at $45.42 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.86.

McKesson Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $501.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $535.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.73. McKesson has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $669,326,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3,621.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after acquiring an additional 340,007 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,510,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,392,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,850,000 after purchasing an additional 126,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

