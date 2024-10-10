Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Motorpoint Group Price Performance
LON:MOTR opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,833.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 141.96. Motorpoint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 70.80 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.32 ($2.16).
About Motorpoint Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Motorpoint Group
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.