Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON:MOTR opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,833.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 141.96. Motorpoint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 70.80 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.32 ($2.16).

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

