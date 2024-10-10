Champion Iron Limited to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins set a C$8.25 target price on Champion Iron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$4.74 and a 52 week high of C$7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.93. The firm has a market cap of C$3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of C$467.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.50 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

