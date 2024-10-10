Zacks Research Comments on Equity Residential’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Equity Residential in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.97.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $78.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 146.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.