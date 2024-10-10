Vulcan Materials to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.33 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will earn $9.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.34. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2026 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VMC. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $241.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.44. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 118.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 150.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.