Analysts Offer Predictions for Onsemi’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Onsemi in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $4.76 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Onsemi Stock Up 0.7 %

ON stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Onsemi during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

