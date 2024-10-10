Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for UFP Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.18. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $137.09.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 19,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 25.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

