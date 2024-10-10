KeyCorp Weighs in on RPM International Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of RPM International in a report issued on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.49 for the year. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on RPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RPM

RPM International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RPM opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $88.84 and a 12-month high of $131.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 14.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.