Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for AutoZone, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will earn $40.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $38.96. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $151.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2026 earnings at $42.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $57.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $196.56 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,169.38.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,144.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,132.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,008.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $46.46 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 137.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after buying an additional 179,543 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AutoZone by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,338,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2,714.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,267,000 after acquiring an additional 115,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.