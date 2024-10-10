Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Decreased by Zacks Research

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Cimpress in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ FY2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $832.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.90 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.57.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $4,489,767.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,890 shares in the company, valued at $100,367,270.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,116 shares of company stock worth $7,019,606. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

