Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$467.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.50 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.64%.

CIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$4.74 and a 12-month high of C$7.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.93.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

