Cardinal Health, Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Shares of CAH opened at $114.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $116.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.92.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

In related news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 773.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 43,488 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after buying an additional 161,656 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 314,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

