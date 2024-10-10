Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Haemonetics Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE stock opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $97.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2,101.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $38,706,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,930,000 after buying an additional 286,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 38.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after buying an additional 156,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

