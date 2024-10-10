Roth Capital Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 1.3 %

SVM opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.35. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.71.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $72.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 1,218.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,174 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 199,916 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.