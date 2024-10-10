Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:LFCR)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lifecore Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lifecore Biomedical’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFCR opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90. The stock has a market cap of $137.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. Lifecore Biomedical has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 515.12% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $37.89 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the first quarter worth $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lifecore Biomedical news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 122,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $504,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,095,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,710.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

