Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $130.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Live Nation Entertainment traded as high as $112.03 and last traded at $111.82, with a volume of 38737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.59.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.85.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares in the company, valued at $360,956,212.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,188,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 413,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average of $96.72.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

