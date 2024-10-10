Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $74.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.96, but opened at $61.16. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Astera Labs shares last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 4,814,848 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,861,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 498,863 shares in the company, valued at $25,102,786.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,861,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 498,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,102,786.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $344,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 325,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,034,438.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,791 shares of company stock worth $12,933,588 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 11,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Astera Labs Stock Up 15.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.